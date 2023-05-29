Cleveland Public Library to provide free meals for children this summer

The Cleveland Public Library announced that they will be providing free meals for children this summer.

Starting on June 1, anyone under the age of 18 will be able to receive a free meal.

The library and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank hope this will help combat hunger for students and ensure they are able to get a meal.

Children will receive a two-day supply of meals including two breakfasts, two entrees and two snacks.

The event runs Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

