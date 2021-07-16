Cleveland residents angered over unkempt overgrown alleyway issues

CLEVELAND — Cleveland residents and two city block clubs report growing issues developing in city alleyways, especially on the city's West Side.

Cleveland Clark-Fulton homeowner Rebbeca Kempton was so fed up with expanding problem, she posted a video of her dilapidated alley on Facebook.

Kempton told News 5 she's hoping to spread awareness about the potential health and safety issue and believes city building and housing inspectors need to do more to issue citations against the growing high weeds, disrepair and illegal dumping that is impeding access to driveways and garages in her neighborhood.

“Some are new residents and don’t feel the necessity to maintain their property, and they’ve allowed (it) to become overgrown and unsafe again," Kempton said. “The neighbors that have worked for this and have maintained it over the years—we deserve to have a safe space. And from the city government who does not exercise their code enforcement at all.”

Sandy Smith with the Metro North Block Club reported similar alleyway issues in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood.

“We’ve had people that if they left their garage door open, somebody would back up into their garage and dump stuff and drive away, can you imagine that, could you imagine coming home to that," Smith said “The alleys are the only access to driveways in some cases, it’s the only access to garages and off-street parking.”

Smith continued, “These alleys are just not maintained the way streets are maintained and they need to be, they’re not private. These properties are not going to get any better unless somebody has a reason to make them better, and the city really needs to put more teeth into regulations.”

News 5 attempted to reach the Cleveland mayor's office three times since July 13 to get some answers from the city Department of Building and Housing and its inspectors, but we're still waiting for a response. News 5 also reached out to Ward 14 Councilwoman Jasmin Santana multiple times about the alleyway issues, but so far she hasn't gotten back to us.

Meanwhile, if you're dealing with illegal dumping or high weeds in your Cleveland neighborhood, you can contact the Environmental Crimes Task Force, dial 3-1-1 or contact the Cleveland dumping hot line at 216-664-DUMP (3867).