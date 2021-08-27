Cleveland residents show up for mayoral candidate town hall on gun violence; only 1 candidate appears

CLEVELAND — Dozens of Cleveland residents showed up to M-PAC Cleveland’s town hall meeting Thursday to hear from several Cleveland mayoral candidates’ stance on gun violence.

It was the first of two town hall’s M-PAC organized. The organization expected to hear from Justin Bibb, Basheer Jones and Zack Reed, but only Bibb showed Thursday.

It was a disappointing turnout for the many people in the crowd whose lives have been turned upside down from gun violence.

But it turned into a discussion amongst themselves about the change they hope to see in the city.

Shareena Zayed lost her 15-year-old son, Amir Bradley, last year. He was shot and killed while walking home from a friend’s house.

“The bullet wasn’t meant for him, but it hit him,” she said.

Zayed said this election is a chance to change the neighborhoods, and that means the difference of life or death for many.

“The economy is great, wanting more jobs is fine, but if our kids aren’t alive, what does it matter?” she said. “They are being killed, and nothing is being done.”

Zayed said she wants to vote for a mayor who can fully staff the Cleveland Police Department.

“The city administrators need to let people know that we are not going to accept crime in our city. If you commit a crime we are going to give you harsh, swift punishment. They need more police,” Zayed said.

She also wants to see community engagement in the neighborhoods.

“The area where Amir was killed, nothing has changed in that area, no beef up in security, no surveillance cameras, no mental health assessments or treatment for any of the people that watched my son die on the street outside of their houses,” Zayed said.

Rochelle Moore has now lost 2 children to gun violence. Her daughter Shalaymiah Moore was killed in Euclid during an attempted robbery, but the 2 men convicted in her murder were from Cleveland.

“Fired a shot at her in the back and it went right through her heart,” she said.

Moore said she wants a mayor who will collaborate with surrounding cities and show a united front against crime in the area.

“It has to be mayors working with mayors, judges working with judges,” Moore said. “We need to come together so no one else will hurt like we are hurting.”

While Thursday’s event wasn’t the forum that Moore was expecting, she is still hopeful change can come, and said familiar pain can be powerful at the polls.

“People were here waiting for answers, waiting for promises that we are going to make them keep,” she said. “Make them do what we need to do to save our communities

M-PACE Cleveland is a nonprofit collaboration of individuals who are surviving a murder loss and are working to end gun violence and social injustice. The downhill is also sponsored by Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance and hosted by Stoney in the City.

The next town hall is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 2630 St. Clair Ave. Organizers are hopeful that more candidates will be present.

