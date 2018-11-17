Cleveland State University creates app to help people find open drug treatment beds instantly

"We really are saving lives, I mean its extraordinary, I'm thrilled," said Stoddard-Dare.
A first responder, caseworker, or really anyone can log on and find out who has available treatment beds in real time and if that facility will take your insurance.
"For example, they could say, this is a pregnant female whose on Medicaid, who needs an intensive outpatient program, click a few buttons then they could find available treatment slots now," explained Stoddard-Dare.
The revolutionary app has changed Chief Vanyo's life.
"You click those boxes, and you get a plethora or a myriad of those resources available literally at your fingers tips," he said. "That's unbelievable."
There are over 70 treatment facilities registered on the site, but the folks at Cleveland State are looking for more participants.