Cleveland to replace coin-operated parking meters with app-connected 'smart parking meters'

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is updating its street parking system, which is expected to make things easier for anyone who goes downtown.

Coin-operated meters will be replaced with smart parking meters provided by Flowbird.

There will also be a new payment service platform available from ParkMobile. This will allow customers to pay for their parking through an app, text message or by scanning a QR code.

One hundred meters will be installed in downtown and neighborhoods on the east and west sides.

They will be ready within six months after the contract is signed.