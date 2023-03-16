Watch Now
Cleveland to replace coin-operated parking meters with app-connected 'smart parking meters'

The City of Cleveland is updating its street parking system, which is expected to make things easier for anyone who goes downtown.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 16, 2023
Coin-operated meters will be replaced with smart parking meters provided by Flowbird.

There will also be a new payment service platform available from ParkMobile. This will allow customers to pay for their parking through an app, text message or by scanning a QR code.

One hundred meters will be installed in downtown and neighborhoods on the east and west sides.

They will be ready within six months after the contract is signed.

