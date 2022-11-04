Cleveland to resume leaf pickup after resident and council pushback

CLEVELAND — Less than 24 hours after Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb walked out on an interview during which he was asked about the city's decision to abruptly cancel leaf pickup, the city announced it will resume leaf pickup in designated neighborhoods.

“I appreciate the feedback we’ve received from residents and members of council,” Bibb said in a press release sent out Friday morning. “We heard you and we are resuming the traditional program for 2022. We are also exploring ways to enhance leaf collection and other critical city services as we prepare for the 2023 budget and beyond.”

Residents in "previously designated high-generation areas" must have their leaves raked by Nov. 13.

Click here to see designated pick-up areas.

Leaf pickup will begin on Nov. 14 and run for several weeks.

The city will post signs in neighborhoods to remind residents not to park on the street during collection days.

The decision to resume the program comes days after Bibb announced the abrupt cancelation that was set to begin on Monday.

