CLEVELAND — A warehouse on Cleveland's west side has been reduced to rubble after an early morning fire.

When crews arrived, a wall of flames could be seen shooting out of the Clark Auto Machine Shop at West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.

Cleveland Fire said about 50 firefighters rushed to the scene.

Part of the building ended up collapsing.

No injuries were reported.

Clark Avenue was closed from West 44th to West 50th streets while crews investigated.