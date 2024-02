Cleveland Water crews were fixing a water main break on Bosworth Road near West 117th Street when one of their trucks was swallowed by a sinkhole.

The water main break was reported around 3:30 a.m.

There were two people inside the truck at the time it fell into the sinkhole.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A crane and a tow truck were needed to pull the truck out of the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is about eight feet wide and 15 feet long.

The depth of the sinkhole is unknown.