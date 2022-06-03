CMHA officer shoots, kills man at building on East 98th Street, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police officer shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department.

According to police, the man was shot at an apartment on East 98th Street and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A CMHA officer was taken to the hospital for injuries, but is expected to be fine, officials said. It was not made clear whether the officer who was injured was the officer who shot the man.

According to neighbors, the man was throwing furniture from his seventh-floor balcony when police were called.

Cleveland police confirmed that members of the Police Use of Force team responded to the 3400 block of East 98th Street for an officer-involved shooting and said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

