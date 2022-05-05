Columbus police come to Cleveland to recruit officers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland, like many other cities, is struggling to hire officers. But police departments from across the country are coming here to recruit.

The Columbus Police Department Recruiting Unit was in Cleveland Thursday as part of its tour around the state promoting its new lateral transfer program.

For the first time, the department's accepting in-state transfers of police officers already certified in Ohio.

They said interest in becoming a police officer isn't what it used to be.

"I think police agencies around the world are struggling with trying to get people to come in and want to be police officers. 49 we had the protests, we had COVID," Columbus officer Aissha Broussard said.

Other cities including Phoenix have also come to Cleveland to try and recruit officers.

