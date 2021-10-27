Country music star Chase Rice to open country bar in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Country music sensation Chase Rice will be opening a new country bar in Cleveland.

While his name wasn’t mentioned in the news release announcing the bar's opening, Jason Kipnis tweeted that he’s involved in the venture with Rice.

The duo is teaming up with Forward Hospitality Group to open "Welcome to the Farm" in the Flats East Bank.

The bar will have live music, drinks and food.

“We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m excited to finally let everyone in on the secret,” said Rice. “I’ve had a blast learning about another side of the entertainment and hospitality industry and getting to put my stamp on things at Welcome to the Farm. I can’t wait to welcome y’all in December!”

Rice said he chose to open the bar in Cleveland because his dad grew up in Columbus and played football for Ohio State University.

“Not only is Ohio special to me as an artist and because of my dad’s connection to the area, but Cleveland itself is also a really inspiring city as a musician,” said Rice. “It’s awesome to know that we’ll be just a mile down the road from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is home to people like The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana, Tom Petty and so many more who have all had a huge impact on my career.”

Welcome to the Farm is set to open in December.

The bar will be located at 1054 Old River Road.

