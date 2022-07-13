Cuyahoga Medical Examiner issues health alert on 30 overdose deaths in July

CLEVELAND — Waverly Willis knows first hand what it's like to deal with addiction and homelessness, and reports northeast Ohio overdose dangers have reached a peak this summer.

A July 12 health alert issued by Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson backed up those concerns informing the public that Cuyahoga County has suffered at least 15 suspected overdose deaths from Friday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Willis, who was able to beat his addiction 17 years ago and now owns three Urban Kutz Barbershops, told News 5 some of his contacts who are still on the streets have told him Fentanyl laced counterfeit drugs are some the most dangerous they have ever seen.

They’re giving me a front row seat to let me know that things have absolutely gotten worse," Willis said. “I’m noticing that the people are getting a lot younger, but it’s not just going into the street people, but college kids.”

Anthony Garcia Waverly Willis offers free Fentanyl test strips at his three Urban Kutz Barbershop locations

The medical examiner report indicated Cuyahoga County is now on pace to top 700 overdose deaths in 2022, and reported the overdose deaths are also striking Northeast Ohio suburbs like North Royalton, Richmond Heights, Lakewood and Middleburg Heights.

Scott Osiecki, CEO of the Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Service (ADAMHS) Board told News 5 while his agency is obviously against illicit drug use, he's urging those who are addicted to use free test strips available at dozens of Northeast Ohio locations, to make sure their drugs are Fentanyl free.

"People are buying counterfeit pills and Fentanyl is mixed in those counterfeit pills, and they actually look like real pills," Osiecki said. “It’s really important, we want people to know that really need to test their drugs, they need to know what they’re taking if they’re taking any illicit drugs.”

"At the ADAMHS Board, we certainly don’t condone any type of illicit drug use, but we want people to be alive, so if a person has an addiction to drugs we want them to get treatment. We have various Fentanyl test strips that are located throughout the community. We also have NaloxBoxes available throughout the community. We have them in stores, we have them in laundry mats, we have them in apartment complexes, we have them in various county buildings and we even have one at the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame."

Osiecki said those ready for treatment should contact the ADAMHS Board's 24-hour hotline at 216-623-6888, or dial the 988 national line for behavioral health and addiction issues.

The Cuyahoga County Diversion Center is also available and has detox services. "So if a person is ready for treatment call the hotline at 216-623-6888 and get a brief screening to see if they’re eligible for the diversion center, open 24-hours-a-day," Osiecki said. "Walk-in detox services are also available at St. Vincent Charity Hospital."

The ADAMHS Board also has a series of harm reduction pages which are packed with information and resources, including how to test drugs for Fentanyl.

Meanwhile, Willis said drug treatment resources can make a difference and turnaround the disturbing trend that's now claiming the lives of dozens of Northeast Ohioans every month.

“I was the guy picking up the cigarette butts in front of the Greyhound station, I was the guy sleeping at 18th and Superior on the ground with the steam coming up," Willis said. "But my life today is a testimony that we do recover, we can recover, we don’t have to be the stereotypical drug addict.”

