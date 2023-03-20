Demolition of vacant building to mark important step forward for Irishtown Bend project

CLEVELAND — Demolition work is expected to begin this week on a vacant building that sits atop the hillside at Irishtown Bend in Ohio City. The demolition of the former Front Steps Housing and Services building located in the 1500 block of West 25th Street serves as a major visible step forward for future plans to stabilize the entire hillside and, later, the construction of a 23-acre public park.

Originally built as a travel lodge more than five decades ago, the former Front Steps Housing and Services building has been vacant since April 2022. Ohio City Inc. acquired the building in 2021.

Workers were on-site on Monday morning to prep the building for demolition, which is expected to begin on Wednesday or Thursday, according to Tom McNair, the executive director of Ohio City Inc.

“This building has a long and storied history in the neighborhood. For Front Steps Housing and Services, this was their former home and they have since moved down the street. They have really done some incredible work in transforming people’s lives over the years,” McNair said. “In the coming days here, the Cleveland Metroparks is going to be proceeding with the demolition of this site. The building will actually allow the Port of Cleveland to start moving forward with the stabilization of this land. Irishtown Bend is first and foremost a stabilization project.”

News 5

The stabilization of Irishtown Bend, which is estimated to be upwards of $50 million, is expected to go up for bid at next month’s Port of Cleveland Board of Directors Meeting. In order for stabilization work to begin, contractors will need to have access to the Front Steps site.

The stabilization of the hillside has long been a priority for a consortium of local government entities and non-profits. For the Port of Cleveland specifically, stabilization is needed to prevent the hillside from sliding into the Cuyahoga River and potentially plugging the shipping channel.

“The Cuyahoga River represents a $4 billion economic engine for our region,” McNair said. “We have known for a number of years now that the hillside… is unstable and is slowly progressing toward the hillside. It’s important to let the Port do its work and stabilize it.”

The stabilization of the hillside is expected to take up to 24 months. Once complete, officials are hoping to begin construction of a new 23-acre park at Irishtown Bend that would not only provide access to the riverfront but also pay homage to the once-forgotten piece of Cleveland geography.

News 5

In the 1800s, scores of Irish Americans settled in neighborhoods surrounding the oxbow-shaped turn in the river below. The location of the gritty neighborhoods allowed residents to walk to work at nearby factories and other industries.

“Ohio City is a waterfront neighborhood that can neither see nor touch the water,” McNair said. “I think as you see each these properties start to come down, we’re really opening up those amazing views of downtown and the entirety of the river valley.”

News 5 Archives

Urban planners have been studying the potential of bringing a park to the undeveloped land since the 1990s. Early renderings of the new park include trails, lawn space, a wetlands area, a sledding hill and a boardwalk. McNair also said a large universal play space is expected to be built at the park, providing recreational opportunities to nearby residents.

“I think it’s a very good plan for the kids in the community and for everyone to have somewhere to play at and have fun,” said Theda Tell, who was born and raised near Irishtown Bend. “The need is very big in this area. For the kids, for the parents that need time away with their kids… I really think they need that big park in this area.”

McNair said construction on the stabilization phase of the project is expected to begin this summer and work is expected to take 18 to 24 months. The stabilization of the hillside is expected to cost around $50 million. The total project cost, which includes the construction of the park, is expected to be around $100 million and is approximately 70 percent funded, McNair said.

