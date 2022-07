CLEVELAND — Cleveland Firefighters are investigating a fire that left a dog and cat dead.

The fire happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 114th Street.

When crews arrived, they found one house heavily involved and spreading to a neighboring house.

At least one cat and a dog died in the fire.

Firefighters said three cats and two dogs were accounted for.

No injuries were reported.

Both houses have significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.