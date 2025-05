A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car into a house on Cleveland's west side.

The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on West 44th Street and Daisy Avenue.

The car was heading southbound on West 44th Street when it hit a tree and then a house.

The home sustained major damage.

The 25-year-old driver was found under the car.

He was removed and transported to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.