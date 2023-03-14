Equal Pay Day highlights earnings gap between men, women

Tuesday marks Equal Pay Day, and despite decades of advocacy the earnings gap between men and women still remains wide.

According to the US Census Bureau, women working full-time earn $11,000 less than men.

In Cleveland, the pay gap is a lot smaller.

New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the gap between men and women is $6,000. The gap increases to $8,500 for those with four-year degrees.

Preservation Retirement Services co-owner Laura Schultz said employees need to stand up for themselves and the value that they bring.

"It's a matter of understanding what you believe that you're worth, the efforts that you're contributing to your company and being able to delineate what value are you bringing. This is how I've made our company more successful, and believing in yourself that you deserve just as much money as the man that's there doing the same work," Schultz said.

Schultz said employers are not going to give you something unless you ask for it.

