Ex-cop who killed Tamir Rice appeals to Ohio Supreme Court

CLEVELAND — The white former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice in 2014 has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to help him win his job back.

Cleveland fired Timothy Loehmann in 2017.

An arbitrator and a county judge upheld the dismissal.

Loehmann was fired for providing false information on his employment application, and not for the killing of Tamir, a 12-year-old black child playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center.

Loehmann shot Tamir within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near him.

A state appellate court earlier this year dismissed Loehmann's appeal on a technicality.