CLEVELAND — No mail delivery services Wednesday. Schools are closed. Businesses are closed. But somehow, the arctic blast hasn't stopped crews from filming.

A portion of St. Clair Avenue is closed for filming, according to a spokesperson for the City of Cleveland.

Crews working on the film "Queen and Slim" will be filming the rest of the week, closing St. Clair Avenue from East 67th Street to East 71st Street from overnight on Tuesday through overnight on Friday.

The film features actor Daniel Kaluuya from "Get Out" and "Black Panther, according to IMDb.com.

The movie is about how a couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over.