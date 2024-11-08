Fire breaks out at Cleveland convenience store

A fire broke out at a convenience store on the city's east side overnight.

Crews responded to the fire at the Collinwood Convenient store in Collinwood on St. Clair Avenue.

News 5's overnight news tracker saw firefighters cutting into the building to get inside.

Cleveland fire working a fire inside Collinwood Convenient at E156 and St. Clair. Neighbors said they closed around 10:30pm and saw smoke just after 11pm. Took CFD a while to cut into the store. pic.twitter.com/Kzlbv2aUDG — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 8, 2024

Neighbors said the store closed at 10:30 p.m., and they noticed smoke around 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters said there was $200,000 worth of damage.