Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Fire breaks out at Cleveland convenience store

A fire broke out a convenience store on the city's east side overnight.
Collinwood Convienient fire.jpg
Posted

A fire broke out at a convenience store on the city's east side overnight.

Crews responded to the fire at the Collinwood Convenient store in Collinwood on St. Clair Avenue.

News 5's overnight news tracker saw firefighters cutting into the building to get inside.

Neighbors said the store closed at 10:30 p.m., and they noticed smoke around 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters said there was $200,000 worth of damage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.