Fire breaks out in Waterloo District

The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating after flames broke out in the Waterloo District around 1 a.m.
The fire happened on Grovewood Avenue.

Flames could be seen shooting through the second floor.

Firefighters were able to get it under control fairly quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Family members said the house has been broken into several times over the last few weeks, and they believe the fire was intentional.

The people living inside the home were at another house at the time of the fire.

