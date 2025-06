A massive power outage is impacting Cleveland's East Side.

Thousands of Cleveland Public Power customers are without power after a fire broke out overnight at the Whale Building along I-90 and East 55th Street.

The building is a substation for Cleveland Public Power.

Firefighters were unable to enter the building due to burning power lines.

Cleveland Public Power had to shut off the power in the building so crews could investigate.

The duration of the power outage is unknown.