First Energy lineman shot near West 25th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a lineman working for First Energy was robbed and shot.

The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue.

The 37-year-old man was working a job for First Energy when he was robbed and suffered a graze to his head.

He was transported by a private vehicle to Metro Hospital.

First Energy released the following statement on the shooting:

"While this was a scary situation for our employee, we are very fortunate that he is recovering and will be fine. Safety is our top priority. We are reviewing the details of last night’s incident and will determine if any additional safety precautions can be taken in the future. To respect the privacy of this employee, we are unable to share any other details about the incident or his injury."

