First 'Say Yes Cleveland' student graduates from college

CLEVELAND — The very first "Say Yes Cleveland" scholarship student has graduated from college.

Leann Andino graduated from Cleveland State University on Saturday after just two years with a bachelor's degree.

She has already been admitted to the university psychology master's program and has been hired as a graduate assistant.

Andino said programs like Say Yes Cleveland are important to help support the younger generation moving forward.

"So many people, have so much potential, have so much knowledge, have the willpower to do more but with this extra help, they are able to do it. Because for so many people they are limited to what they can do because of money, and this would eliminate that issue," Andino said.

Say Yes Cleveland provides full-tuition scholarships to all public universities and community colleges in Ohio for students within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

