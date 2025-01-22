Watch Now
Food Fight: Here are Cleveland's 4 James Beard Award semifinalists

Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia recognized for second straight year
Photographer: Cody Murphy
Chef Vinnie Cimino (in green apron) of Cordelia has been recognized as a James Beard Award Semi-Finalist for his exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary world.
Four Northeast Ohio restaurants and chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

These are the restaurants and chefs nominated:

  • Outstanding Restaurateur: Douglas Katz of Edgewater Hospitality. (Amba, Zhug, Kiln, and others)
  • Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Alexandra La Valle of Larder Delicatessen and Bakery.
  • Best Chef Great Lakes: Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia.
  • Best Chef Great Lakes: Jeremy Umansky of Larder.

This is the second straight nomination for Cimino, who we spoke with in this 2024 report.

The finalists will be announced April 2.

