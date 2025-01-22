Food Fight: Here are Cleveland's 4 James Beard Award semifinalists

Four Northeast Ohio restaurants and chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

These are the restaurants and chefs nominated:



Outstanding Restaurateur: Douglas Katz of Edgewater Hospitality. (Amba, Zhug, Kiln, and others)

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Alexandra La Valle of Larder Delicatessen and Bakery.

Best Chef Great Lakes: Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia.

Best Chef Great Lakes: Jeremy Umansky of Larder.

This is the second straight nomination for Cimino, who we spoke with in this 2024 report.

The finalists will be announced April 2.

