Food Fight: Here are Cleveland's 4 James Beard Award semifinalists

Four Northeast Ohio restaurants and chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.
These are the restaurants and chefs nominated:
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Douglas Katz of Edgewater Hospitality. (Amba, Zhug, Kiln, and others)
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Alexandra La Valle of Larder Delicatessen and Bakery.
- Best Chef Great Lakes: Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia.
- Best Chef Great Lakes: Jeremy Umansky of Larder.
This is the second straight nomination for Cimino, who we spoke with in this 2024 report.
The finalists will be announced April 2.