Former First Lady Michelle Obama to provide 3,000 meals to Northeast Ohio families

CLEVELAND — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is heading to Cleveland and teaming up with the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon to provide 3,000 meals to families in Northeast Ohio.

Obama will be in Cleveland Wednesday as part of the "Pass the Love" initiative.

I'm so excited to announce our first partner cities—Atlanta and Cleveland—for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews! With your help, we can reach our goal of distributing one million meals to families in need. I hope you’ll take a moment to donate at https://t.co/s0WCBvE8HK! pic.twitter.com/r8JYX5My1m — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 10, 2021

The initiative is working to end food inequity and provide equality to families across the United States.

