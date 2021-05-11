Watch
Former First Lady Michelle Obama to provide 3,000 meals to Northeast Ohio families

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam. Higher Ground--a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obam--and Spotify announced Thursday, July 16, 2020, that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29 (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)
Posted at 10:08 PM, May 10, 2021
CLEVELAND — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is heading to Cleveland and teaming up with the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon to provide 3,000 meals to families in Northeast Ohio.

Obama will be in Cleveland Wednesday as part of the "Pass the Love" initiative.

The initiative is working to end food inequity and provide equality to families across the United States.

