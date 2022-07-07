Free pet adoptions return to Cleveland APL this weekend

CLEVELAND — For the second time this summer, you can adopt a pet for free at the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

On Friday and Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs at the APL thanks to Ken Ganley Auto Group.

Adoptions fees for kittens will be lowered to $50 instead of the regular $95 fee.

“We were so excited to see the wonderful turnout for the previous adoption promotion. Now that we're in our hotter summer months, our team has been working hard to help more animals in need—and quickly running out of empty kennel space,” said Sharon A. Harvey, Cleveland APL President & CEO. “Ken Ganley Auto Group’s generous support couldn’t come at a better time! We hope that just as many animals, including some of our long-term dogs and cats, will find wonderful homes this weekend. We know that there are many amazing animal lovers in Northeast Ohio who have been waiting for the right sign to welcome a new pet into their families, and this is your time! You may not be able to buy love, but you sure can adopt it this weekend at the Cleveland APL!”

To learn more about adopting an animal at the Cleveland APL, click here.