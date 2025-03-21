From Boston to The Bay: NCAA Tournament brings basketball fans from around the country to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It's March Madness in Cleveland as Rocket Arena hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, bringing eight Division I schools to town, and their fan bases that traveled.

For some, like Robert Morris University, located near Pittsburgh, the trip was a quick and convenient drive. For others, like Marquette University, the drive took a few more hours. Then for schools like St. Mary College or the University of New Mexico, the trip required airfare.

But the seats of Rocket Arena were filled with the colors of every school playing their games in Cleveland—and for schools not here as fans just passionate about college hoop branded their respective schools.

Dominic Maio was among the fans who spent a little extra time traveling to Cleveland. He and a friend made the six-and-a-half hour drive from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to support the Marquette Golden Eagles.

"It was a long day yesterday, thankfully my buddy took it on the head, drove the whole way," Maio said. "Marquette I think we have a strong chance at an elite eight run this year, obviously want to win it all but I think if we can get past the Lobs today we can get a revenge game and take down the Spartans."

Others, like a fan named Mark, who was in North Carolina gear, is from Cleveland but ready for some competitive games and for his hometown to be in the spotlight.

"The last time it was supposed to be here it was COVID, unfortunately, but this time, it's opened up and our city's great. East 4th, all the different restaurants. The locals here are hands open, big hugs and we're happy to have it here. We’re happy to have it here and hopefully continue hosting this because it’s just a wonderful time here. Hence why I took two days off cause I love this," he said.

A fan named Davis made the drive from Boston. A Vanderbilt fan, Davis didn't mind the hours on the road since it meant getting to check out a new city.

"I was a little apprehensive. I didn't know much about what Cleveland had to offer but I'm pleasantly surprised," he said. "Downtown is amazing. it's really fun, there's a lot of places to go out, the casinos and then just nice people."

Amanda, an avid supporter of Alabama, who has been to Cleveland before, travels to Crimson Tide games at every chance. Getting to drive from Michigan was an easy task and her visit is one filled with confidence.

"Roll Tide roll!...I always support the team, we like to travel when they're close," she said. "I'm really excited, like I said I'll be back Sunday."

As the fans cheer for their teams, or perhaps just their brackets, they'll do so by also taking in all Cleveland has to offer. Which they hope comes with exciting games, perhaps some upsets, and high energy in the 216.

The first-round games run through Friday night, and the winners of their respective matchups will advance to the second-round games, played on Sunday in Cleveland.