Fugitive of the Week: Cleveland man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing 2 people

Posted at 4:22 PM, May 17, 2021
CLEVELAND — The US Marshals Service is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of killing two people.

According to Marshals, on March 16, 36-year-old Donta Dixon fatally shot Stephanie Lee, 29, and Alonszo Lewis, 33, while they were sitting inside a vehicle near the intersection of West 54th Street and Storer Avenue.

Dixon also allegedly shot another woman who suffered from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dixon is wanted for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Dixon is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, officials said.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

