CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week” is a 26-year-old Cleveland man named Wylee Orr.

Orr is accused of fatally shooting Jamal Fitch on East 38th Street on Aug. 11, 2021.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Marshals said he was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on his location can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).