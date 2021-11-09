Garfield Heights son demands bond reform after father's shooting death

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Branden Robinson of Garfield Heights can't believe his father, 63-year-old J.W. Robinson is gone, the victim of a Nov. 4 shooting at the family home.

Robinson believes the man who took his father's life is the same man who shot him in the leg and was charged following an argument over a stolen bicycle back in July 2019. He told News 5 the man should never have been out of jail when he posted a $120,000 cash bond and was released from prison this past summer.

He said he contacted the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and the judge handling his 2019 shooting demand the man's bond be revoked.

“Words can’t explain how much I’m going to miss my dad, how much he impacted people around him," Robinson said. “The judicial system, the justice system, I tried to prevent this situation, I seen it coming.”

News 5 is not naming the man involved in this case until he is formally charged with the shooting death of J.W. Robinson, after the man was arrested by Twinsburg police and the Ohio Highway Patrol on Nov. 5 and charged with operating a stolen vehicle. Garfield Heights police have so far not named the man as a suspect in the shooting death of J.W. Robinson.

According to Cuyahoga County Court records the same man has also been charged and has ongoing cases against him in three other shootings that took place in 2020.

The prosecutor's office finally revoked the man's bond on Nov. 8, the document involved stated:

Defendant is the possible suspect in a murder that occurred on November 4, 2021. The victim is allegedly the father of one of Defendant’s victims in the above referenced cases. Defendant then lead Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase and was arrested after that pursuit. The facts of the situation are still being investigated and the State hereby reserves the right to supplement this motion with further information as it becomes available



News 5 is still waiting for an official response from the prosecutor's office. Court Community Outreach Coordinator Darren Toms said the court can't comment on cases that are pending against the man.

News 5 will follow up on this developing story.

Meanwhile, Branden Robisnon is hoping the judicial system will get tougher in revoking the bond of those charged in connection with multiple shootings.

"I told them, he’s a menace to society, he’s going to harm somebody else," Robinson said. "You know I know what he did to me, and I didn’t want that to happen to another family."

