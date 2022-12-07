Gas prices continuing to fall after record-setting summer

CLEVELAND — Falling gas prices have provided some minor relief for cost-conscious consumers that have been struggling with high gas prices for much of 2022. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Cuyahoga County has dipped to $3.11 per gallon, marking a nearly 70-cent drop over the past month.

Average gas prices nationwide are hovering around $3.35 a gallon. The average across the state of Ohio is around $3.19 a gallon.

The steady drop in gas prices is due to a number of factors, including the end of the maintenance season for oil refineries as well as a drop in demand. There is optimism that it may fall even further.

“It definitely brings the mood up. It helps everyone out,” said driver Dillon Meddles, who spent a shade over $37 to fill up his vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. “Think it’s pretty sweet… I mean I haven’t filled my tank up for $37 in quite a bit, you know?”