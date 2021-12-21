Giant Eagle recalls multiple salad products

CLEVELAND — Giant Eagle announced they are recalling multiple salad products sold between Dec. 12 and 20.

The grocery stores recalls are associated with the nationwide recall by Fresh Express, a leading manufacturer of ready-to-eat salads, spinach, vegetables, and greens.

Fresh Express announced its recall after learning that certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Giant Eagle said they are voluntarily recalling the items out of an abundance of caution and that no illnesses have been reported by Giant Eagle shoppers.

The items being recalled by Giant Eagle Include:



Giant Eagle Sweet Butter.

Giant Eagle Cooking Spinach.

Giant Eagle Coleslaw.

American Salad.

Italian Salad.

Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine.

Giant Eagle Baby Spinach.

Shredded Lettuce.

Giant Eagle Romaine Garden.

Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw.

Giant Eagle Garden Salad.

Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce.

Giant Eagle Juicing Greens.

Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts.

Giant Eagle Spring Mix.

Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine.

Giant Eagle 50/50 Spring and Spinach Mix.

Giant Eagle Sweet and Crunchy.

Giant Eagle Clamshell Spinach.

Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers.

Giant Eagle Sweet Kale Chopped Kit.

Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Salad.

Giant Eagle Southwest Chopped Salad.

Giant Eagle Caesar Light.

Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme.

Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar Kit.

Giant Eagle Cheddar Chipotle Chopped Kit.

Giant Eagle Sunflower Crisp Kit.

Giant Eagle Caesar chopped Kit.

Giant Eagle Spinach.

Giant Eagle American.

Giant Eagle Avocado Ranch Chopped.

Market District Kale Caesar Kit.

Giant Eagle Fancy Greens.

Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped salad.

Giant Eagle Romaine Hearts.

Fresh Express Italian Salad.

Fresh Express Sweet Butter Blend.

Fresh Express American Salad.

Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad.

Fresh Express Baby Flat Leaf Spinach.

Fresh Express Avocado Caesar.

Fresh Express Asian Caesar.

Fresh Express Organic Caesar Kit.

Gyro Meal Kit.

Hunger Buster Italian Hoagie.

Chicken Street Tacos Kit.

House Salad.

Anyone who purchased any of these products should throw them away. If you still have your receipt, you can take it to your local Giant Eagle for a full refund.

For more information, click here.