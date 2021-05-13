Gina DeJesus carjacked by man with gun; crime comes 8 years after DeJesus was rescued

CLEVELAND, OH — A woman rescued after being held captive for nearly a decade is once again a crime victim as Gina DeJesus told Cleveland police she was carjacked near the intersection of West 127th Street and Triskett Road early Thursday.

According to a police report, DeJesus said a carload of men in a silver sedan pulled in front of her car on Triskett Road around 1:40 a.m.

The 31-year-old told police two men got out of the car and one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of her car.

She told police the robbers got away with her black 2020 Toyota Corolla, her wallet, credit and debit cards and driver's license.

In a statement given on Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, the organization DeJesus co-founded, said "Gina is unharmed and in good spirits despite the events that took place."

The statement said DeJesus and her family are asking the public and media to respect her privacy.

Doorbell camera video from a neighbor's home showed DeJesus on her cell phone with police after the carjacking.

Elliott Artman, who has lived in the area for 39 years, called the crime "unbelievable."

"It's a shame what the girls went through, and now this happens to one of them? That's sad," said Artman.

He said it's the first time he can remember a carjacking in his neighborhood.

Artman said he wishes police would increase patrols in the area.

"You never know what's going to happen," said Artman. "It's a whole different world nowadays. I don't know what's going on, but it's scary."

Cleveland police said Thursday there have not been any arrests in the case and they have not found DeJesus's stolen car.