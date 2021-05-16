Global Cleveland celebrates 10th anniversary of welcoming international newcomers into city

CLEVELAND — Global Cleveland, an organization dedicated to welcoming and integrating people from around the world into the city, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

Over the past 10 years, the organization has worked to welcome individuals from across the globe to both Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, connecting immigrants and refugees and creating community bonds as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Our job as an organization is to try to figure out not only how to serve the people who came from outside the country who are living in Northeast Ohio, how to serve them better and help them feel more welcome and more integrated, but also how to attract people who would come here or could come here," said Joe Cimperman, president of Global Cleveland.

Global Cleveland has helped with the nationalization ceremonies for more than 4,500 new citizens and over the past two months, the organization has helped more than 4,000 people get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Cimperman said that Global Cleveland plans to continue its efforts to bring in more people from around the world to the city for years to come, offering internships and fellowships while also conducting a study on the impact of immigrants on Northeast Ohio's community and economy.

