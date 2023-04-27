Greater Cleveland Food Bank distributions still going on at Muni Lot, growing in the shadow of the pandemic

CLEVELAND — Month after month, year after year, there have been long lines and boxes piled high at Cleveland’s Muni Lot. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank started its Muni Lot food distributions to offer pandemic-related relief. Although the pandemic is over, the relief is still sorely needed.

Started in March 2020, the GCFB’s Muni Lot food distributions have provided a vital lifeline for hundreds of thousands of families across Northeast Ohio. Buttressing the nonprofit’s other food distributions— and those conducted by the GCFB’s partner agencies— the Muni Lot distributions routinely serve upwards of 2,500 families per event. Propelled by an army of volunteers, which have become a well-oiled machine at this point, the distributions were expected to be temporary.

Instead, they keep going and— on some days— growing.

“Who knew we would still be there three years later? We’re going into our fourth year,” said GCFB Communications Director Karen Pozna. “We’ve narrowed it down to just two times a month, but still, we’re averaging about 2,500 households during each of those Muni Lot distributions. To think that people are coming down there, waiting still in line for hours for a box of food, you know the need is still pretty urgent.”

News 5

In many respects, the pandemic feels like forever ago while also feeling like today. It is both distant and near. If it’s difficult to comprehend the fact that the distributions are still continuing today, you’d hardly be alone.

The long lines of drivers patiently waiting for their trip through the turnstiles largely remain unchanged. Although many recipients initially sought relief because of pandemic-related unemployment, many recipients are now seeking relief from the end of pandemic-related assistance programs, including the sunset of emergency SNAP allotment.

“The need is still there. With policy changes like the emergency SNAP allotment, we understand many households are going without that additional benefit,” Tiffany Scruggs, the vice president of client services at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said. “On average, they’re seeing a $100 reduction per month in terms of that SNAP benefit to support their households. It breaks my heart, but it does a world of good to know that we’re able to do our best to respond to the need.”

The GCFB has waded through the rough waters brought on by supply chain disruptions and, most recently, surging and historic inflation.

“Three years ago, our eyes were open wide. The need is ever-present,” said volunteer Emily Chegwidden. “I hope things get better, but in the meantime, it’s good to know that things like these exist. There’s a lot of need, a lot of need.”

In 2022, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank served more than 350,000 families across its six-county service area. Of those, 85,000 were seeking food assistance for the first time.

News 5

“It’s good that this pandemic, we’re past it. At the same time, because of that, so many of the benefits have ended,” Pozna said. “Looking at March 2023, we served 10% more people than the same time the year prior. So many people are still struggling.”

CLICK HERE to donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.