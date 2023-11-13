Greater Cleveland Food Bank to end drive-thru distributions at Muni Lot

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, Dec. 21st, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will host its last drive-thru distribution at Cleveland’s Muni Lot.

“We’ve been there for over three years. It was meant to be a short-term solution when the pandemic started,” said Greater Cleveland Food Bank Communications Director, Karen Pozna.

Yet, Greater Cleveland Food Bank Communications Director Karen Pozna says they stayed and fed hundreds, if not thousands, at a time.

“We really did not anticipate being there as long as we had. But, you know, the need is great,” said Pozna.

As the food bank packs up from this location, Pozna reassures their days of service are far from over.

Earlier this month, the Food Bank opened its Community Resource Centeron South Waterloo Road in Cleveland.

Pozna says this healthy-choice market offers people a one-stop-shop experience with more options and helpful resources.

“If they prefer, you know, green beans over canned peas, then that's the beauty of this new market is that people have the choice,” said Pozna.

If you prefer the drive-thru style, Pozna says this option is still available.

You will just have to call the food bank’s help center so you can be referred to a site that is convenient for you.

“We have over 1,000 partner programs in the six-county area that we serve,” said Pozna.

Pozna admits it is a bittersweet goodbye.

But, she believes their transition comes at a good time, especially as more options have recently become available.

“We encourage them, like I said, to seek out a pantry closer to their home or also to go to our new Community Resource Center, which, like I said, is open five days a week, has varying hours to try and meet, you know, the different needs of folks,” said Pozna.

Pozna also invites more people to volunteer, like Taylor Harris.

“I've been volunteering for some time now. The last few years, I absolutely love it. It's truly an organization that makes a huge impact in our community; so, it just makes me want to continue to come back, you know, and support in any way that I can,” said Harris.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s help center number is 216-738-2067.