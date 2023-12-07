Watch Now
Hanukkah celebration happening at Cleveland's Public Square Thursday night

Thursday marks the start of Hanukkah.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:09:54-05

Cleveland will kick off its Hanukkah celebration ceremony Thursday at Cleveland's Public Square with the lighting of a 13-foot-tall menorah.

Hanukkah is celebrated from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and features entertainment for all ages. Refreshments and a selection of Hanukkah foods will be available. You'll also be treated to a fire show by the Ohio Burn Unit.

“The Rebbe taught that not only is celebrating Hanukkah a vital part of Jewish life–where it has become a potent point of light and Jewish pride and confidence for American Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism–but also represents key American values, namely those of liberty and independence,” said Rabbi Yossi Freedman. “The holiday of Hanukkah underscores the fact that American culture has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to communal life, both materially and spiritually.”

CLICK HERE for more information.

