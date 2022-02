CLEVELAND — Lenten season is coming up, which can only mean one thing: Fish Fries!

If you want your fish fry to appear on the News 5 website, here's how you can do it.

Send an email to courtney.shaw@wews.com with the following information: Name of your organization, location, phone number, dates, times, menu options, prices, and if possible, a link to your website or social media site.

All information needs to be sent by March 1.

News 5 plans on posting their list on March 2.