Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Hope Memorial Bridge closed to traffic until 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5

items.[0].videoTitle
Image from iOS (289).jpg
Image from iOS (288).jpg
Posted at 6:38 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 06:38:46-04

CLEVELAND — Beginning Thursday at 4 a.m., the Hope Memorial Bridge is closed to traffic until 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, according to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission announced the closure late Wednesday night.

Image from iOS (290).jpg
Hope Memorial Bridge.

Traffic will be diverted to use the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

The film commission said there will be points during the 24-hour period where pedestrians will not be able to cross the bridge.

Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 6.22.35 AM.png

Detours will be posted and the Cleveland Division of Police will assist in managing the flow of traffic through the reroutes.

The film commission did not release any further details on why the Hope Memorial Bridge is closed.

We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?