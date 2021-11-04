Hope Memorial Bridge closed to traffic until 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5

CLEVELAND — Beginning Thursday at 4 a.m., the Hope Memorial Bridge is closed to traffic until 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, according to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission announced the closure late Wednesday night.

Traffic will be diverted to use the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

The film commission said there will be points during the 24-hour period where pedestrians will not be able to cross the bridge.

Detours will be posted and the Cleveland Division of Police will assist in managing the flow of traffic through the reroutes.

The film commission did not release any further details on why the Hope Memorial Bridge is closed.

