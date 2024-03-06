Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

How to contact the News 5 'National Consumer Protection Week' phone bank on Thursday

Poster image (19).jpg
WEWS
Poster image (19).jpg
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 09:20:36-05

News 5 Cleveland is holding a phone bank on Thursday in honor of "National Consumer Protection Week."

Employees with the Greater Cleveland Better Business Bureau, FTC, Ohio Attorney General's Office, Cuyahoga County Office of Consumer Affairs, Legal Aid Society and US Postal Inspectors will be on hand from 6-9 a.m. to answer your questions about scams, preventing identity theft, and reporting fraud.

You can call 216-241-7678 during that time.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank has been following through on consumer protection issues all week.

Woman warns others about student loan relief scam

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through