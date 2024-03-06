How to contact the News 5 'National Consumer Protection Week' phone bank on Thursday

News 5 Cleveland is holding a phone bank on Thursday in honor of "National Consumer Protection Week."

Employees with the Greater Cleveland Better Business Bureau, FTC, Ohio Attorney General's Office, Cuyahoga County Office of Consumer Affairs, Legal Aid Society and US Postal Inspectors will be on hand from 6-9 a.m. to answer your questions about scams, preventing identity theft, and reporting fraud.

You can call 216-241-7678 during that time.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank has been following through on consumer protection issues all week.