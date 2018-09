CLEVELAND - As Hurricane Florence bears down on the southeast United States, many Ohioans may be wondering how they can help the expected victims of this massive and potentially-destructive storm.

The American Red Cross is preparing to respond and has disaster workers, relief supplies and equipment standing by.

You can donate to the Northeast Ohio branch of the Red Cross and earmark your donation specifically for disaster relief. Donate here.

You can also find details about how you can volunteer for the local Red Cross here.

Habitat for Humanity is also preparing its response to Hurricane Florence; it is engaged with local organizations in the storm's anticipated path. Donations to the Habitat's response to Florence can be made here.

While FEMA does not accept donations or direct volunteers, they recommend connecting with the National Voluntary Organizations in Active Disaster (NVOAD) organization to volunteer or donate to their responses.

As with any disaster, unscrupulous actors may try to take advantage of the disaster by soliciting donations to phony charities. Be wary of any cause on crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe, and check sites like Guidestar and Charity Navigator to verify that a charity is legitimate before donating.

As we’re made aware of more opportunities for local residents to assist those affected by Hurricane Florence, we’ll add them to this story.