Investigators believe house fire that sent 1 to the hospital was intentionally set

A woman was sent to the hospital after a house fire on Worley Avenue.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 04, 2024
Cleveland Fire investigators believe an early morning house fire was intentionally set.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Worley Avenue.

According to investigators, two people jumped from a second-floor porch to safety.

A 33-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the fire was in the stairway and blocked the exit for the upstairs residents.

No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters estimate that there was $50,000 worth of damage done by the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the families impacted by the fire.

