'It’s gotten busier and busier': MLB playoff series rebounds tourism for local restaurants after pandemic

CLEVELAND — Game days in Cleveland means there’s more foot traffic coming into town, which restaurant owners say is good sign tourism has returned.

“It’s gotten busier and busier throughout the summertime and into the fall,” said Indie East 4th Owner, Gabriel Zeller.

Just opening the doors to Indie East 4th in January, the new restaurant is one of many, welcoming customers inside, as they pass through the busy alley.

“The downtown overall vibe is much more excited and happier,” said Zeller.

Zeller says this gives him comfort, considering his business is very new.

“Opening a restaurant anytime is a little nerve-wracking, but doing it during the end of the pandemic or well into the pandemic was nerve-wracking,” said Zeller.

But with big crowds coming in for events like the American League Division Series, Zeller and General Manager Kenny Didier are once again hopeful.

“It’s just another opportunity to show that Cleveland is here. We’re very relevant. We’ve got a tremendous sports team fanbase,” said Didier, who’s the General Manager of the Metropolitan at the 9.

“It is exciting when you have a weekend like this when people are out and about,” said Ohio Restaurant Association President and CEO John Barker.

Barker says Destination Cleveland’s report showing more than 16 million visits to Cuyahoga County in 2021 is encouraging, but he says more is still needed.

“For restaurants, we really need people to come back and have lunches. Dinners are good. You see how busy restaurants are, the good ones are really busy at dinner time downtown. But there’s really not much lunch movement downtown,” explained Barker.

While Barker doesn’t believe this is a tourism problem, he says it shows there’s still a journey ahead.

“We’re really looking at ways whether it’s talking with Destination Cleveland or other leadership groups there, how do we get the city a little busier earlier in the day,” said Barker. “I know we’re not going to go back to pre-pandemic. I know those days are probably gone, but it’s nice to see a vibrant downtown.”

