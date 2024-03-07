Large fire breaks out at commercial linen company in Cleveland

A commercial Cleveland business that handles linen and laundry services burst into flames Thursday morning.

Cleveland Fire and EMS surrounded “The CLEan Group” at East 55th Street and Lake Court. According to the company's website, it was founded by former Cleveland Browns player Joe Jurevicius.

The initial calls came in around 3:45 a.m.

A wall of flames could be seen shooting into the sky from nearby Interstate 90.

More than a dozen fire companies responded.

Our News 5 camera captured at least three ladder trucks extended toward the roof of the business.

Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Mike Norman confirms the roof collapsed under the pressure.

Luckily, he says no one was hurt or killed.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Cleveland Dispatch confirms fire crews were called to the same business Wednesday morning for a separate incident.

No word on if these two incidents are related.

