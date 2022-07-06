Large fire breaks out at junkyard in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters are battling a large fire at a junkyard on the east side.

The fire is at E. 55th and Sweeney, south of Opportunity Corridor, Cleveland Fire confirmed in a tweet.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Junk Yard Fire at E.55 & Sweeney south of Opportunity Corridor in Battalion 2. Initial smoke could be seen for miles. Companies making progress. 2-2-2 Alarm struck to bring additional resources to the scene. pic.twitter.com/Yt8mHSVNQF — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 6, 2022

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen by commuters around Cleveland Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A News 5 crew at the scene said that it appeared the fire was being brought under control as of about 10:20 a.m.