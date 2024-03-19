Watch Now
LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland receives $2 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Rich Geyser
PHOTO: The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, in Gordon Square.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 19, 2024
On Tuesday, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland announced it received a $2 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott's organization, Yield Giving, launched an initiative for non-profits to apply for help.

More than 6,000 organizations applied, including the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

“We are sincerely moved by this transformative gift supporting the LGBT Community Center of Cleveland, fueling our unwavering dedication to service excellence,” said LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland Executive Director Phyllis Harris. “The LGBTQIA community can trust in the Center’s leadership to be visionary and accountable stewards of this invaluable support.”

"We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. "In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen.”

Since 2019, Scott has donated billions to organizations, including the Cleveland Metropolitan School District two years ago.

