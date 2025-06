Mutts in a Rutts Rescue, a local group known for helping shelters across Northeast Ohio, is in need of help itself.

The rescue currently can't take in more dogs from local shelters until it finds fosters or permanent homes for the dogs it currently has.

Many of the dogs the rescue pulls are from overcrowded shelters, including Cleveland's shelter City Dogs.

The rescue provides food, medical care, crates and more to help out foster families.

