Local chef named finalist for culinary world's coveted James Beard award

Cleveland chef and restaurant owner Brandon Chrostowski has been named a finalist for the culinary world's coveted James Beard award.

Chrostwoski was named a finalist for the award's national Outstanding Restaurateur category.

He is the owner of Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute, Edwins Bakery and Edwins too.

Winners will be announced on June 5.

Chrostwoski has become a prominent figure in the culinary world in Cleveland.

Earlier this year, he traveled to Ukraine to help provide aid, supplies and support to the war-torn country’s culinary community and displaced residents.

