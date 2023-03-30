Watch Now
Local chef named finalist for culinary world's coveted James Beard award

Beth Peak
PHOTO: Brandon Chrostowski, founder, president and CEO of EDWINS, wants restaurant workers to maintain hope in this tough time.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 30, 2023
Cleveland chef and restaurant owner Brandon Chrostowski has been named a finalist for the culinary world's coveted James Beard award.

Chrostwoski was named a finalist for the award's national Outstanding Restaurateur category.

He is the owner of Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute, Edwins Bakery and Edwins too.

Winners will be announced on June 5.

Chrostwoski has become a prominent figure in the culinary world in Cleveland.

Earlier this year, he traveled to Ukraine to help provide aid, supplies and support to the war-torn country’s culinary community and displaced residents.

