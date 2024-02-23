Local health systems, pharmacies say impact of UnitedHealth Group cyberattack is minimal

Change Healthcare's UnitedHealth Group is the latest healthcare agency to become a victim of a cyberattack. According to multiple local pharmacies and health systems, the impact of the attack to them has been minimal.

According to Change Healthcare, which is a healthcare technology company, they were hit by a cyberattack on Feb. 21.

"Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact. At this time, we believe the issue is specific to Change Healthcare and all other systems across UnitedHealth Group are operational," the company posted on its website.

Change Healthcare asked patients and partners who use their service to disconnect while they investigate the attack.

The company sent the following statement on the attack:

News 5 reached out to multiple local pharmacies and hospitals to see how the attack impacted them.

"We are aware that Change Healthcare is experiencing a network interruption that is impacting certain CVS Health business operations, as well as the operations of other companies nationally. There is no indication that CVS Health’s systems have been compromised. We’re committed to ensuring access to care as we navigate through this interruption. We have business continuity plans in place to minimize disruption of service and apologize for any inconvenience our customers and members may experience.We’re continuing to fill prescriptions but in certain cases we are not able to process insurance claims, which our business continuity plan is addressing to ensure patients continue to have access to their medications."

CVS

"Thanks for reaching out! Yes, we are aware of cyber issue with Change Healthcare. Cleveland Clinic pharmacies are continuing to fill patients’ prescriptions."

Cleveland Clinic

“Our pharmacy operations, and the vast majority of prescriptions are not being impacted by this third-party issue. For the small percentage that may be affected, we have procedures in place so that we can continue to process and fill these prescriptions with minimal delay or interruption.”

Walgreen's

“We’ve adjusted and are using other systems so our pharmacies are still processing scrips and our customers shouldn’t have any issues. Hope that helps.”

Meijer

This isn't the first time hackers have attacked a health care system.

In November of 2023, Ardent Health Services were involved in a cyber attack.

