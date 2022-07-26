Local hospitals rank among best in the country

CLEVELAND — The rankings are in for the best hospitals in the country, and some of our local hospitals have made the list.

It's no secret that Cleveland is known for its top-tier health systems.

The Cleveland Clinic has made the list again as fourth in the country and first in the state.

This is the 24th year in a row that the Cleveland Clinic has ranked in the top five.

They were number one in the country for heart care.

The Clinic also ranked in the top five for six specialties and in the top 10 for nine other specialties.

University Hospitals also received top honors.

They ranked in the top 50 nationally.

To view the full list, click here.